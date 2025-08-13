Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Italian Island Lampedusa: Over 26 Dead, Dozens Still Missing

Rome: A boat carrying nearly 100 migrants has capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives and leaving a dozen more missing. The Italian coast guard and UN agencies confirmed that at least 26 people lost their lives, while around a dozen remain missing. The heart-wrenching incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has brought the plight of migrants attempting to cross the perilous Mediterranean Sea to the forefront once again. According to Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesman in Italy, sixty survivors have been rescued and brought to a centre in Lampedusa.

As per reports, the survivor accounts suggested that the boat was carrying between 92 to 97 migrants when it departed from Libya. Reports further suggested that the vessel, made of fibreglass, capsized due to overloading after passengers from another boat that was taking on water were transferred to it. The Italian coast guard has been trying to locate any remaining survivors, with 60 survivors rescued and brought to a centre in Lampedusa. A search operation is currently underway to locate other survivors who are still unaccounted for.

UNHCR Assisting The Survivors

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has been assisting the survivors and expressed deep anguish over the incident. Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesperson in Italy, said, "Deep anguish over yet another shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors."

The experts suggested that the migration route from northern Africa to southern Europe is notoriously treacherous, with almost 24,500 people dying or disappearing on the Mediterranean crossing in the past decade, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has pledged to continue fighting "unscrupulous traffickers" by preventing irregular departures and managing migration flows. "That today's tragedy occurred despite a ready and operational international response warns us that the necessary rescue effort is not sufficient and, above all, does not address the root causes of this tragic problem," Meloni said in a statement.

As per records, in the first six months of 2025, around 30,060 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. The deadliest shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa occurred on October 3 in the year 2013, when a boat carrying over 500 migrants caught fire and capsized, killing at least 368 people.

The incident has brought attention to the alarming number of migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean this year. As per the UNHCR, 675 migrants have lost their lives making this treacherous crossing so far this year, not including the latest tragedy.