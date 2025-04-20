Mika Singh Performs at ‘Aam Aadmi’ Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter’s Wedding, Internet is Stunned

New Delhi: Popular singer Mika Singh performed at the wedding of Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The lavish wedding ceremony took place on Friday, April 18, at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Harshita tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain, and the couple’s engagement had already made waves when it was held at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel, a five-star luxury venue in Delhi.

The wedding was attended by several high-profile leaders including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Netizens React

Many users questioned the funding for such a grand event, especially given Kejriwal’s past advocacy for frugality.

"From where did he get that kind of money?" one user questioned, while another added, “Ye kaisa gareeb hai?”

Others took to mocking the apparent contradiction in Kejriwal’s values, with one user posting, "Janta k paiso se singer bulaye ja rhe hai dekhlo aam aadmi ki shaadi." The phrase “Ek tha aam aadmi,” referencing Kejriwal's famous persona as the 'common man,' was also widely shared.

Digging Into Kejriwal’s Past

In addition to the lavish wedding itself, an old video clip from 2012-13 resurfaced, where Kejriwal made a public appeal urging people to opt for simple weddings and refrain from overspending. “Shaadiyon mein zyada kharch nahi karenge... simple shaadi karenge,” he said.

Many accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy. “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai!” one user exclaimed on social media, while another criticized, "This is the same man who used to lecture everyone about simple weddings and not wasting money. Now, he’s throwing a five-star roka and a VVIP wedding bash. RIP to those who still believe him.”