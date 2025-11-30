Updated 30 November 2025 at 11:52 IST
Mild 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli Region
A mild 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunda
New Delhi: A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 3.7 struck the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km. "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 30/11/2025 10:27:07 IST, Lat: 30.19 N, Long: 79.48 E, Depth: 5 km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the NCS said on X.
