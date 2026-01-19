Updated 19 January 2026 at 10:32 IST
Mild Tremors Strike National Capital, Epicentre In North Delhi
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 8:44 am and measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in North Delhi, the agency said.
New Delhi: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early this Monday morning, triggering brief panic among residents.
Officials confirmed that no injuries or structural damage have been reported. Despite the low magnitude, the tremors were widely felt because the quake originated at a shallow depth of just five kilometres, allowing the seismic energy to reach the surface with more intensity.
Earthquake hits Uttarakhand
Earlier this month, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 29.93 North, and the longitude was 80.07 East.
"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, " according to the post on X.
According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the national capital has remained relatively stable in the long term, having not recorded a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 5 in the last decade.
