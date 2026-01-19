New Delhi: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early this Monday morning, triggering brief panic among residents.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 8:44 am and measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in North Delhi, the agency said.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or structural damage have been reported. Despite the low magnitude, the tremors were widely felt because the quake originated at a shallow depth of just five kilometres, allowing the seismic energy to reach the surface with more intensity.

Earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Earlier this month, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 29.93 North, and the longitude was 80.07 East.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, " according to the post on X.

