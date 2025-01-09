Milkipur Bypoll: SP MP Likens BJP to 'Kauravas', Says Akhilesh Has 'DNA of Lord Krishna'

Ayodhya/Varanasi: Barbs are flying thick and fast in Ayodhya's Milkipur, where a by-election is scheduled on February 5, with a Samajwadi Party MP likening the BJP to "Kauravas" of the Mahabharata while a ruling party leader calling Akhilesh Yadav an "electoral Hindu." Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh, while drawing parallels between Yadav and Lord Krishna, implicitly characterised the BJP as the 'Kaurava' army.

Singh, in a press statement on Thursday, proclaimed that Yadav possesses "the DNA of Lord Krishna" and asserted "there exists no distinction in their genetic makeup." "The 'Kauravas' shall face defeat in Ayodhya," he said, adding that in the Mahabharata, there was an attempt to win against the Pandavas through deceit and a similar trap is being laid in Ayodhya, but it will not succeed.

The Chandauli MP attacked the BJP without naming it, saying the party will get the same response in Milkipur as it did in the general election last year.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi labelled Akhilesh Yadav as an "electoral Hindu," accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics.

The BJP till now has not announced its candidate for the Milkipur byelection, however, the Samajwadi Party has placed its trust in Ajit, the son of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, UP minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar extended support to ally BJP.

In Varanasi for a programme, when asked about the bypoll, Rajbhar told reporters: "Everything is fine within the NDA and we stand firmly together with the BJP." He claimed the Congress has also started feeling that its alliance with the Samajwadi may break before the 2027 assembly elections.

The NDA constituents are fulfilling the alliance 'dharma' with strength, Rajbhar said.

"The Yogi government is working for the people, the society is becoming strong, what else do we need," he said.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission announced February 5 as the date for Milkipur by-election, scheduling the vote counting on February 8.