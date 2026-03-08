'Mind Your Own Business': Kamal Haasan Rebukes Trump Over 'Permission' To Buy Russian Oil

New Delhi: Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has hit out at US President Donald Trump after America announced that it has given India temporary "permission" to buy Russian oil amid global supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that the US had allowed India to resume buying Russian oil to ease temporary global shortages. He suggested that while India had earlier been asked to stop purchases of sanctioned Russian crude, Washington had now permitted it in view of global oil market pressures.

'We Don’t Take Orders…'

Haasan addressed the US President directly on X over the ‘permission’ claim and asserted India’s sovereign status. In an open letter to Trump, Haasan emphasised that India does not take instructions from foreign powers. The letter read, “Dear Mr. President, We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores.”

“Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace. We wish your country and its people peace and prosperity,” he further stated.

He signed the letter, calling himself a “proud Indian citizen” and the founder of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Kamal Haasan's open letter to Donald Trump | Image: X

‘Not Dependent On Permission’ : India

The Centre has maintained that India’s energy supplies remain secure despite disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Officials have reiterated that India purchases oil based on national interest and competitive pricing, and does not require approval from any external authority.

