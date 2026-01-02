Contrasting Pics Show Poisoned Water For Citizens, But Mineral Water For Politicians

Indore: Visuals of top Madhya Pradesh ministers being served bottled water at a recent press conference as the masses continues to bear the brunt of poisoned water have reignited questions about the disparity between common men and the powerful class, even when it comes to something as basic as drinking water.

The visuals showed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other politicians sitting around a table, where several bottles of mineral water were kept. This is in stark contrast with visuals from Indore's Bhagirathpura showing family members crying over the loss of their loved ones. Among the heartbroken citizens is a woman who lost her 6-month-old child due to water contamination. The infant has consumed baby formula made by mixing the contaminated water.

The mother wailed, “My child is no more. He had vomiting and diarrhea since two days."

Mother crying after losing her 6-month-old child due to water contamination | Image: Republic

The city is filled with more such tragedies as at least 13 people have lost their lives after drinking contaminated water.

Lab reports from Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline have confirmed contamination by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella and Vibrio cholerae.

Shockingly, the main pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the area, passes beneath a public toilet. Due to a leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water. Several water distribution lines were also found broken in the area, due to which contaminated water was reaching the households.

‘You Continued To Drink Bisleri...’

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti, on Friday launched an attack on the present state government. Bharti, who is also the former Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said that the water contamination tragedy has "shamed and disgraced" not only Madhya Pradesh, but the entire system. She asked why did officials continued drinking packaged water and not reached out to the public if the state's government's plan failed.

The politician wrote on X, “When your plan didn't work, why did you continue to drink Bisleri water while sitting in your position? Why didn't you leave the position and reach out to the public?”

She added, "There is no explanation for such sins- either atonement or punishment!"

‘Price Of Life Is Not Rs 2 Lakh’

Commenting on the irony that the "cleanest city in India" reported "such ugliness and filth", Bharti said, “Poisoned water has swallowed so many lives and continues to do so...The death toll is rising.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier took cognizance of the deaths and announced ₹2 lakh assistance for the families of the deceased. Commenting on the ex-gratia, Uma Bharti said, “The price of life is not two lakh rupees because their families remain immersed in grief for a lifetime.”

‘Testing Time For Mohan Yadav’

Calling for strict punishment for those responsible for contaminated water, Bharti said in a post on X, “A severe atonement must be made for this sin, an apology must be sought from the affected people, and maximum punishment must be given to all the culprits from bottom to top.”