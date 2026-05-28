Minister Vs Police In Rajasthan: Police Officer Files FIR Against Minister Gautam Dak After Viral Abusive Call

Chittorgarh: In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, the political circles were left rattled after an FIR was reportedly registered against Minister Gautam Dak at Dungla Police Station in the district. According to reports, the case was registered based on an audio clip that has been largely circulated on social media, in which the minister was allegedly heard using abusive language towards a police officer.

The complaint was lodged by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dungla Police Station, Shaitan Singh, who has stepped forward as the complainant in the matter. According to the officials, the recording surfaced online earlier this week and went viral, drawing immediate action from the local police.

The incident has triggered major unease within political and administrative circles, with the analysts viewing it as a direct confrontation between a sitting minister and the police. In the context, the registering of an FIR is a serious escalation for Gautam Dak, who now faces mounting trouble over the allegations.

FIR Filed Under Multiple Sections

The police have confirmed that the FIR against Minister Gautam Dak has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was formally lodged in Chittorgarh following the viral call recording that allegedly captured the minister hurling abuse at a police official.

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Acting as a complainant, SHO Shaitan Singh initiated proceedings after the audio gained traction online. The sources within the department state that the language used in the clip was deemed objectionable and warranted legal scrutiny. Meanwhile, the registration of the FIR against a minister of the state signalled that the police are treating the matter with urgency.

The case is unusual because it involves a serving minister being named in a case filed by a local SHO. In today's political scenario, such action is rare in state politics and has naturally drawn public and media attention across Rajasthan.

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The filing of the FIR has also stirred politics in Rajasthan, with the opposition leaders questioning the conduct of the minister. The viral audio has placed Gautam Dak under the scanner, and the allegations of abusing police personnel have only deepened the controversy surrounding him. The minister, however, has denied allegations, saying that an edited version of his voice was used to malign his image.

Action against the minister was initiated based on the complaint filed by the Dungla Police Station SHO, explaining the gravity with which the local police are approaching the case. The episode has raised questions about accountability and the relationship between elected representatives and the police force.