Ministry of Defence Signs Rs 4,666 Crore Defence Contracts for CQB Carbines, Heavyweight Torpedoes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines for the Indian Army and Navy, and Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy, in a major push towards modernisation of the Armed Forces.

The contracts were inked on December 30 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi, according to an official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau.

Under the first contract, the Ministry will procure over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines along with accessories at a cost of Rs 2,770 crore. The deal has been signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd. The carbines will be inducted into the Indian Army and the Indian Navy, replacing legacy systems currently in service.

The CQB Carbine, considered a key component of the modern infantry arsenal, is designed for close combat operations with a compact structure and high rate of fire, enabling rapid response and enhanced lethality in confined spaces.

The Ministry said the induction of the weapon system marks a significant milestone under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, reflecting strong collaboration between the government and the private sector.

The project is also expected to boost the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, generate employment opportunities and strengthen Indian MSMEs through component manufacturing and raw material supply.

In a separate contract, the Ministry of Defence signed an agreement worth approximately Rs 1,896 crore with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy, for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari-class submarines under Project-75.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the combat capability of the Navy’s six Kalvari-class submarines. As per the Ministry, delivery of the torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and is expected to be completed by early 2030. The torpedoes are equipped with advanced technological features and significant operational capabilities.