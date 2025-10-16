Minor Delhi Student Sends Bomb Threat Email To Vishal Bharti School, Police Initiate Probe

New Delhi: A Delhi school on Thursday received a bomb threat via email, leading to a panic-like situation. The threat mail, which was received by the school, prompted immediate action from the Delhi Police, resulting in the quick evacuation of the school. A thorough search was carried out inside the school campus, following which the threat mail was declared a hoax.

Following the search operation in the school premises, the police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe.

According to reports, during the investigation, a student of Vishal Bharti School in Delhi was found to be behind a bomb threat email that sent ripples through the school and the city.

According to sources, the Delhi Police's technical analysis team traced the email to a student of the same school. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the student had sent the email to avoid assessments and get a holiday. The student, who has been identified as a minor, is currently being interrogated by the police.

The Delhi Police have confirmed that the threat was a hoax and that there is no real danger to the students or the school. “We received a bomb threat email at Vishal Bharti School, and we immediately sprang into action…..After conducting a thorough search, we found nothing suspicious on-site. Our technical analysis team then traced the email to a student of the same school,” said a senior police officer.

According to sources, the student had sent the email to avoid assessments and get a holiday. The student, who is said to be a bright and intelligent individual, had been feeling overwhelmed with schoolwork and had devised the plan to get a break. However, the student's actions have been widely condemned, with many calling for strict action against the minor.

The school administration has taken a serious view of the incident and has assured parents that the safety and security of their children is its top priority. "We are taking this incident very seriously and are cooperating fully with the authorities…..We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure parents that we will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents in the future," said a school spokesperson.