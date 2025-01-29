Minor Girl Found Alone at Railway Station in Navi Mumbai; Probe Indicates Rape

Thane: A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, they said. The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).