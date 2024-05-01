Advertisement

Bhopal: A 8-year-old student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, was allegedly raped at her hostel room after she was given some intoxicating substance in her food, which led her in an unconscious condition. As per the police sources, the victim was sexually assaulted by an unidentified person. After the incident, a case was filed at the Misrod police station of Bhopal against the hostel warden and 2 others on the complaint and a probe was initiated.

According to the information, the victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, where her condition is stable. A police team has been formed to nab the accused.

Bhopal Police are searching for the accused

As per the police, the incident took place at the hostel of a private boarding school in Bhopal’s Misrod police station area. It is alleged that the minor girl student's food was laced with some intoxicating substance causing her to fall unconscious before the incident. Later, the accused sexually assaulted the victim and fled the spot.

As the victim regained her consciousness, she informed others at the hostel about the incident. She even claimed that while the crime was being perpetrated, another accused was also visibly present in the room. The incident occurred around 3-4 days ago, following which the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On information, a police case was filed by the Bhopal police under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, and a probe was initiated. The hostel warden and two others have been made the accused in the case.

Reports suggest that the school administrator has denied the allegations.

A senior police official stated that an FIR was lodged on Tuesday evening based on the complaint received from the victim against 3 individuals. A team has been formed to probe the incident and nab the accused.

“We have also obtained video footage of the incident, which is said to be around 4-5 days old. During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the girl wasn't sexually assaulted repeatedly,” the police official said.

The police team is conducting raids to nab the accused, however no arrests have been made at present.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken by the police.

