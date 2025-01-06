Minor State-Level Hockey Player Alleges Rape By Coach In Haridwar, Case Registered

Haridwar: A disturbing incident has surfaced from Uttarakhand's Haridwar after a minor female hockey player reportedly made accusations against her coach alleging rape. The accused coach has been identified as Bhanu Agarwal, against whom a case has been registered and a probe has been initiated.

According to the police, the victim is a state-level hockey player. A senior police official stated that after receiving the complaint, the police promptly arrested Coach Agarwal, a resident of Champawat district. The police have since medically examined the victim and submitted an investigation report to the CO City.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, especially given the timing, with the National Games just around the corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the games, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already met with the Prime Minister in Delhi to extend an invitation.