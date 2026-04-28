Mira Road Shocker: US-Returned Man Stabs 2 Security Guards Over ‘Kalma’ Refusal; ATS Probes ‘Lone Wolf’ Terror Angle

New Delhi: In a chilling early-morning assault, a 31-year-old Mumbai native, who had returned from the US in 2019, allegedly stabbed two private security guards in Maharashtra's Mira Road’s Nayanagar area after interrogating them about their religious identity and demanding they recite the ‘Kalma’ (an Islamic declaration of faith)- a request they reportedly denied.

The assault took place around 4 am on Sunday, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Jaib Zubair Ansari, by Nayanagar police within 90 minutes. Meanwhile, given the suspicion of a ‘lone wolf’ terror plot, the case has since been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for further investigation.

How the incident took place

The crime took place when the victims (security guards), Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were stationed at the Asmita Grade Mission construction site behind Wockhardt Hospital when the accused approached them.

According to reports, Ansari inquired about the guards' names and religion before allegedly demanding that Mishra recite the Kalma. When the guard refused, Ansari drew a knife and launched a violent attack. After assaulting the guards, Ansari fled the scene.

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Following the brutalk attack, Rajkumar Mishra sustained serious injuries in the encounter and was rushed to Wockhardt Hospital by a police team that arrived shortly after the incident. While Mishra remains under medical care in stable condition, the second guard, Subrato Sen, suffered minor injuries to his back.

CCTV helps in arrest within 90 mins

The Maharashtra Police said that the swift intervention of the Nayanagar Police, aided by CCTV footage from the crime scene, led to Ansari’s arrest within 90 minutes of the assault and a case was initially registered under Sections 109, 118(2), and 196(1) of the law.

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Who was Ansari?

A former teacher who taught chemistry and mathematics at a coaching center until a few months ago, Ansari had studied in the US until 2019 before moving back to India and living alone in a rented flat in Mira Road. Sources indicate that his landlord had recently asked him to vacate the premises by May 5.

Investigatorsfurther discovered that Ansari's online history was allegedly filled with ISIS-related propaganda videos, as per reports.

ATS joins probe

Meanwhile, the investigation is currently being spearheaded by a joint team from the Naya Nagar police and the ATS to ascertain if the assault was motivated by broader extremist or ideological ties.

Preliminary findings suggested that the accused may have been radicalised, prompting authorities to hand the case over to the Maharashtra ATS. The elite unit is now leading a thorough inquiry into the possibility of a terror angle, specifically investigating the incident as a targeted "lone wolf" attack.