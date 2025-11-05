Tragic Accident in UP's Mirzapur: 4 Pilgrims Crushed To Death At Chunar Station While Crossing Tracks

In an unfortunate incident, at least four passengers were run over by the Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express (Train No. 12311) at Chunar station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present.

The Indian Railways reported, “Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line, while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main.”

