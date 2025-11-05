Updated 5 November 2025 at 11:55 IST
Tragic Accident in UP's Mirzapur: 4 Pilgrims Crushed To Death At Chunar Station While Crossing Tracks
Four pilgrims lost their lives after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have urged caution and safety awareness.
In an unfortunate incident, at least four passengers were run over by the Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express (Train No. 12311) at Chunar station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present.
The Indian Railways reported, “Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line, while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main.”
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the tragic accident that occurred at Chunar Railway Station. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations. CM Yogi specifically ordered the deployment of SDRF and NDRF teams to the site to assist efforts. He also asked officials to ensure proper and complete treatment of all those injured in the accident.
