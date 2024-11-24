sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Election Results | IPL Mega Auction 2025 | AR Rahman | Election Result 2024 | Maharashtra Election Result |

Published 23:59 IST, November 24th 2024

Miscreants Fire Gunshots at Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Villagers open fire on cops trying to take history-sheeter to police station

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Advertisement

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team, on Sunday, when the police team reached their village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr to arrest a history-sheeter. The accused allegedly fired gunshots in a bid to help the history-sheeter flee from the clutches of the police. 

A senior police official stated that the police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station.

A police team of Salempur police station had gone to Nangla Mevati village under the Shikarpur police station area to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding in the village. He has a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

When the police team took the accused into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra. Police also returned fire in self-defence, he said.

Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, the officer said.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:59 IST, November 24th 2024