Miscreants Fire Gunshots at Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team, on Sunday, when the police team reached their village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr to arrest a history-sheeter. The accused allegedly fired gunshots in a bid to help the history-sheeter flee from the clutches of the police.

A senior police official stated that the police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station.

A police team of Salempur police station had gone to Nangla Mevati village under the Shikarpur police station area to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding in the village. He has a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

When the police team took the accused into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra. Police also returned fire in self-defence, he said.

Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, the officer said.