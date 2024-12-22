Published 17:37 IST, December 22nd 2024
Misleading Advertisments: Consumer Watchdog Imposes Rs 2 Lakh Penalty on This IAS Coaching Centre, Details Inside
Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for misleading advertisement on Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study for violating CPA 2019.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh for misleading advertisement on Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study, said Consumer Affairs Ministry on Sunday.
The Ministry said that Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study displayed successful candidate’s names & pictures and simultaneously advertised various types of courses without mentioning any information about the specific course opted for by such candidates.
Consumer Body Slaps Fine of Rs 2 Lakh on Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study Centre
“However, the information with respect to the course opted by the said successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Service exam 2023 was not disclosed in the abovementioned advertisement,” the Consumer Affairs ministry said.
Coaching Centre Violated Consumer Protection Act 2019
According to the ministry, Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study violated norms in while making claims in their advertisement, such as “13 students in Top 100”, “28 students in Top 200”, “39 students in Top 300” in UPSC CSE 2023.
Ministry further highlighted that the advertisement tried to mislead students by using terms such as s "Shubhra Ranjan IAS" and “Students of Shubhra Ranjan IAS”.
"The institute has used terms such as "Shubhra Ranjan IAS" and "Students of Shubhra Ranjan IAS" in its advertisements and letterheads, creating a deceptive impression that Shubhra Ranjan is/was an IAS officer," Consumer Affairs Ministry said.
“In view of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, and Commissioner, Anupam Mishra, has issued an order against Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study for misleading advertisement regarding UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023,” ministry said.
