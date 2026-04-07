'Misleading': Manipur Police Warns of Legal Action Against Individuals Spreading False News About Unrest on Social Media

In a stern warning to social media users circulating false claims about violence and unrest in Manipur, the state police have said that legal action will be taken against those spreading "falsehoods on social media."

Reacting to a social media user's claim that the Indian Army had fired on Manipuri people, the Manipur Police stated in a post on X: "No such incident took place. There was an attack on a post of Security Forces (SFs) in Bishnupur District by a violent mob of around 400 people. The burning of vehicles and breaking of barracks by the mob led to firing by the SFs, which resulted in three deaths and around 20 injuries."

"Legal action will be initiated against individuals spreading such falsehoods on social media," the post added.

The original social media post had claimed: "Indian Army massacre in Manipur! Indian Army started firing on Manipuri people who were trying to stop them from entering Manipur. Mass casualties and a massacre have occurred, with 200+ people, including women and children, killed."

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Internet services were suspended in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

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"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order said.

"Whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate preventive measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc," the order added.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area. Suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

The attack sparked widespread anger among local residents. In protest, demonstrators set fire to at least three trucks and blocked the Imphal-Tidim Road at several points, disrupting traffic and heightening tensions in the region.

Adding to the concern, an unexploded rocket launcher was discovered near the site of the attack. Bomb disposal experts were deployed and are working to safely defuse the device.