'Misleading Propaganda... No Attempt To Breach Fence': India Rejects Media Reports On Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission

New Delhi: Describing it as "misleading propaganda", India on Sunday (December 21, 2025) rejected reports of the Bangladesh media regarding a reported demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, following the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, while responding to the query said a small group of 20–25 youths had gathered outside the High Commission on December 20 to protest the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and to demand protection for minorities in the neighbouring country.

In an official statement, MEA's Jaiswal said, “The fact is that about 20–25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh”.

MEA's Statement

Clarifying further, he added that there were no attempts made by the protestors to breach the fence or create security situation at any time. Adding that the visuals of the incident is visible, he added, “There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes”.

Underlining India’s commitment to the safety of foreign diplomatic missions, he added, “India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention".

The MEA spokesperson stated that India is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and is in constant touch with the authorities and have conveyed them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities.

Regarding Dipu Chandra Das' killing, Jaiswal added, “We have urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice”.

10 Arrested So far

In the latest development in Hindu youth Dipu Chandra's brutal killing in Bangladesh, ten individuals have been arrested so far.

The arrested individuals are Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB arrested them, while the police arrested the other three, namely, Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a post on X, said that "10 were arrested in the Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case."

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," he added.

Dipu Chandra Das Case

Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death on December 18 by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in Bangladesh.