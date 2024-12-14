Missing 18-Year-Old Girl From Maharashtra Traced to Goa

Panaji: An 18-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Maharashtra was traced to Goa and handed over to her family, police said on Saturday.

The teen, who was travelling on a train to Kerala, was tracked down at Margao station in South Goa on Saturday, an official said.

The girl had gone missing from her home in Manewadi in Satara district on Friday, and her family had lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

On receiving the information about the girl, the Goa police used technical surveillance to trace her, the official said, adding that the teen was travelling to Kerala with a person.

He said the girl was given in the custody of Satara police station and was later handed over to her family.