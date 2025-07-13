Missing Delhi University Student Sneha Debnath's Body Discovered Under Geeta Colony Flyover After 6-Day Search

New Delhi: The missing 19-year-old student of Delhi University, Sneha Debnath, was found dead beneath a flyover in Delhi's Geeta Colony. The student, a resident of Tripura, had gone missing six days before her recovered body was found, leaving her family in a state of void. According to reports, as the news of Sneha's disappearance spread, her family informed the Delhi Police and a search operation was initiated, hoping that their beloved daughter would be found safe and sound. However, their worst fears were confirmed on Sunday, when the police discovered her lifeless body under the flyover.

According to the police, Sneha had taken a cab to north Delhi's Signature Bridge on July 7, and it was after this point that her family lost all contact with her. A thorough investigation was launched, and the police launched a search operation to locate the Delhi University student. Meanwhile, the discovery of her body has shocked her family and friends, with many left wondering what could have driven this bright and promising young student to such a tragic end.

A handwritten note, purportedly penned by Sneha, was also discovered, hinting at her intention to end her life. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and the body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The family, who had been searching for Sneha with growing fear, was eventually informed about her tragic demise. They identified her body, and the news has left them shattered. The loss of a young life, full of promise and possibilities, has elicited grief within the family.

The police are investigating to piece together the events leading up to Sneha's death. The discovery of the handwritten note has raised questions about the mental health and well-being of young students and the pressures they face in today's fast-paced world.