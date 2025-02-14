Mission-500, Defence Deals, and Strategic Partnerships: MEA Briefs on PM Modi's Washington Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump was marked by a 4-hour long and detailed discussions at the White House, according to MEA. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press briefing on Thursday said both leaders covered a lot of ground in their bilateral talks, focusing on trade, defence, and strategic cooperation.

Talks Covered Key Issues in India-US Relations

The discussions touched upon a wide range of issues, including trade, military partnerships, security, and global challenges. The MEA highlighted that the meeting strengthened the foundation of India-US relations.

"The talks at the White House went on for four hours and covered everything from defence and economic ties to security, energy, and global stability," Misri said.

India-US Trade to Touch $500 Billion

A major highlight of the visit was the launch of 'Mission-500', which aims to take India-US trade beyond $500 billion by 2030. Both leaders agreed to boost economic cooperation and technological exchanges.

"Both nations are committed to more than doubling their trade to $500 billion by 2030. We will work together to ensure a balanced trade partnership," Misri stated.

10-Year Defence Framework Finalised

India and the US agreed to finalise a new 10-year framework for their Major Defence Partnership, which will run from 2025 to 2035. The agreement will cover defence purchases, co-production, and technology sharing.

"The two leaders agreed to move forward with ongoing defence negotiations, covering land and air systems, co-production, and reciprocal procurement agreements," Misri added.

This move is expected to further boost India's military capabilities and strengthen strategic ties.

PM-Trump Discuss Bangladesh Issue

On the discussion regarding the Bangladesh issue between PM Modi and President Trump, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "This subject that was discussed between the two leaders, and the prime minister shared his views and his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation. We hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way... But there are concerns about that situation, and the prime minister shared those views with President Trump."

Boost to Investment and Technology Transfer

Economic growth and technology transfer were also key focus areas. Modi and Trump discussed ways to encourage new investments in industries like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space technology.

Commitment to Regional and Global Stability

Both leaders also spoke on global security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Trump assured continued US support for India's regional security concerns and cooperation in tackling global threats.

A Strengthened India-US Partnership

Coming just weeks after Trump's second-term inauguration, the visit underlined the priority both nations place on their relationship. The MEA noted that both leaders set a clear direction for future engagements.