Mizoram to Get Its First Railway Station Today: Key Details of the Bairabi–Sairang Project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Mizoram’s first railway station at Sairang on September 13 (Saturday), marking a historic milestone in the state’s connectivity with the rest of India. The Bairabi–Sairang railway project is considered an engineering feat and a transformative step for the region

1. Historic Milestone

Sairang station, about 12 km from Aizawl, becomes the first rail link for Mizoram’s capital. With this inauguration, Aizawl joins the national railway network, fulfilling the long-term goal of connecting all state capitals by rail.

2. Project Overview

The 51.38-kilometer long Bairabi–Sairang new line railway project is an Indian Railways engineering wonder. There are 87 small bridges, 55 large bridges, and 48 tunnels in the project. The project's tunnels are 12853 meters long overall. The railway line project is an integral part of the Center's Act East program. This will be the first time that Mizoram will be included in India's railway network.

3. Engineering Highlights:

The project features 48 tunnels and 142 bridges, including 55 major and 87 minor bridges.

Multiple road overbridges and underbridges were constructed to navigate the terrain.

Bridge No. 196, at 104 meters, surpasses Delhi’s Qutub Minar in height, making it the tallest bridge in Mizoram and the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.

Project Cost & Duration:

Completed at a cost of over Rs 8,070 crore, the line was first conceived in 1999.

Difficult terrain, landslides, and limited working seasons posed significant challenges during construction.

4. Railway Minister Highlights Engineering Challenges

Ashwini Vaishnaw described the project as a “crucial initiative” to link Mizoram with the rest of India Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Vaishnaw said:

“It is a matter of great joy that railway connectivity to Mizoram will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow morning. The Bairabi–Sairang project is a crucial initiative for connecting Mizoram to the railway network.”

He explained the challenges of constructing the line through loose sand and Himalayan geology, adding:

“This project has been constructed under great challenges. The terrain and Himalayan geology are very complex; the construction work gives us a totally new challenge. We have to first solidify the sand into a rock-like formation, and then only can we construct. A new tunnelling method has been developed. In this project, there are 45 tunnels spanning 51 km and 45 bridges, making it very complex. One of the bridges is actually taller than the Qutub Minar.”

5. Connectivity & Socio-Economic Benefits

Regional Link: Mizoram becomes the fourth northeastern state capital connected to the railway network after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar.

Mizoram becomes the fourth northeastern state capital connected to the railway network after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar. Travel & Trade Boost: Reduces dependence on road transport and lowers travel time. Cuts transportation costs for people and goods, improving efficiency. Expected to enhance tourism, trade, and employment, benefiting the wider region.

Future Expansion: Authorities plan to extend the network towards the Myanmar border, leveraging the Kaladan project for enhanced trade and connectivity.

6. Inaugural Train & Freight Services

Rajdhani Express: PM Modi will flag off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express from Sairang to Anand Vihar, Delhi, covering 2,510 km in approximately 43 hours.

PM Modi will flag off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express from Sairang to Anand Vihar, Delhi, covering 2,510 km in approximately 43 hours. Other Express Services: Kolkata Tri-Weekly Express linking Mizoram to Kolkata. Mizoram Express to Guwahati operating as a daily service.

Freight Operations: Freight services will commence immediately, with passenger services starting from Sunday. Service frequency is expected to increase gradually over time.

Symbol of Inclusive Development