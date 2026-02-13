Mk Stalin's Pre Poll Push: Credits Rs 5,000 to 1.31 Crore Women Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chennai: As the Tamil Nadu assembly elections near, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that Rs 3,000 has been credited in advance to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a "summer special package". In total, CM Stalin deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women across the state.

In a post on X, Stalin said the Rs 3,000 amount was given as an advance payment for the months of February, March and April. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months, citing the upcoming elections, but said his government acted ahead of time to ensure beneficiaries did not face any disruption.

"For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it. Citing the elections as a reason, they are trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months. But our #DravidianModel government has acted ahead of them! As an advance for the months of February, March, and April - Rs 3,000, along with a summer special package of Rs 2,000! A total of Rs 5,000 has been credited this morning to all 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," the post read.

He added that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the current Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if voted back to power, calling it a promise to Tamil Nadu women.

Advertisement

"With the support of #WinningTamilWomen, we will continue to win! Under #DravidianModel 2.0, we will increase the Rs 1,000 Women's Rights Grant to Rs 2,000! This is the promise that Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin makes to my sisters! #WeWillWinTogether," the post further read.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) recently unveiled a set of five election promises, including raising social security pensions from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 for senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.

Advertisement

Other promises made by the AIADMK include waiving education loans obtained from banks in order to safeguard the welfare of students and their parents, providing three free LPG cylinders per year to rice ration card holders, support for the traditional sport Jallikattu with compensation for injuries or deaths, and interest-free loans for women from minority communities to start self-employment ventures.

Earlier in January, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had unveiled the first phase of the party's poll promises, including the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme with Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family, a free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted, housing under the Amma Illam Scheme, an enhanced 150-day employment scheme, and two-wheelers for 5 lakh women beneficiaries.

In the midst of the electoral buildup, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold a tightly controlled election meeting on Friday at Seelanayakkanpatti in Salem. Party chief Vijay is expected to address 4,998 participants at the KVP Garden venue.

The meeting will be strictly limited to those holding entry passes with QR codes, with heavy police deployment, vehicle checks, and traffic diversions in place to ensure safety. Authorities emphasised that those without passes should watch the programme through live broadcast channels.

Heightened security measures come in the wake of a September stampede at a previous TVK gathering that claimed 41 lives, prompting authorities to ensure strict crowd management during high-profile political events.