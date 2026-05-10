MK Stalin Hits Back At Vijay Over 'Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt' Remark After Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: A fresh political confrontation has erupted in Tamil Nadu just hours after Vijay took oath as Chief Minister, with outgoing CM M. K. Stalin responding sharply to the TVK leader’s criticism of the state’s financial condition.

In a strongly worded message posted after Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, Stalin congratulated the newly elected Chief Minister and welcomed the welfare announcements signed immediately after assuming office. However, he took direct aim at Vijay’s remarks accusing the previous DMK government of leaving behind a “₹10 lakh crore debt” and an “empty treasury.”

“Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said in his statement.

The DMK chief defended his government’s financial management, asserting that Tamil Nadu successfully implemented multiple welfare schemes despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating floods, and what he described as “neglect from the Union BJP government.”

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Referring to Vijay’s inaugural speech as Chief Minister, Stalin in a post on X questioned why the TVK leader raised concerns over the state’s debt after having made several electoral promises. “You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that the previous government left behind a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury. The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” he said.

Stalin further stated that the state’s financial position had already been explained during the February Budget presentation and accused Vijay of attempting to “divert the issue” and “deceive the people” who voted for him.

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The former Chief Minister also appeared to issue a political challenge to the new administration, saying governance would teach Vijay the practical realities of fulfilling poll promises.

“You, who came to power saying ‘I will only give promises that are practically feasible,’ are now just stepping into government administration. I believe that, just like us, you too will surely learn soon the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to the people,” Stalin said.

Despite the sharp criticism, Stalin concluded his message by extending wishes for Tamil Nadu’s continued growth under Vijay’s leadership.