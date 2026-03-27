MMU Delegation Meets Iranian Envoy in Delhi, Condoles Khamenei’s Killing Amid West Asia Escalation

Srinagar: In a gesture of solidarity amid escalating conflict, a delegation of Kashmir’s leading religious body, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), met the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi on Friday to convey condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and to reaffirm cultural and spiritual ties with the Islamic Republic.

Led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, patron of the MMU and Kashmir’s chief preacher, the delegation held discussions with Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and senior Iranian officials.

According to Mirwaiz’s office, the group expressed “heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and other leadership, and conveyed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of invasion and hardship.”

MMU statement noted that the loss of Khamenei, described as “a respected leader of the Muslim Ummah,” had deeply saddened the people of Kashmir. It condemned the ongoing war imposed on Iran by Israel and the United States, voicing hope that diplomatic efforts would prevail to restore peace and stability.

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US-Israel joint strikes on February 28, which killed Khamenei, triggered a wider conflict across the Gulf region, disrupting energy supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation followed mounting pressure from Washington on Tehran to renegotiate its nuclear programme.

Highlighting centuries-old cultural and religious bonds, the delegation reminded the envoy that Kashmir has long been referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer (Little Iran), reflecting enduring ties between the two societies.

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MMU further stressed that unity, steadfastness and collective prayers for peace are “the need of the hour for the Ummah to face these challenges.”