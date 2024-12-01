sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:46 IST, December 1st 2024

MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav Resigns as Chief of Thane and Palghar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has resigned as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav | Image: X
Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has resigned as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts taking responsibility for the party's rout in the region in the assembly elections.

Jadhav lost against BJP's sitting MLA Sanjay Kelkar in the Thane assembly constituency.

Jadhav stated that he was accepting the responsibility for the MNS's defeat in the elections in Thane and Palghar districts.

The MNS had fielded 125 candidates across Maharashtra but failed to secure a single seat. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 18:46 IST, December 1st 2024