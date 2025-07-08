MNS Leaders Protest: CM Fadnavis Refutes Claims Of Permission Being Denied To Hold Protest, Says, 'They Weren't Following Right Route'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a clarification regarding claims made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders that the government denied them permission to stage a protest in response to traders’ demonstrations over a language row in Mumbai’s Mira Bhayandar area.

Refuting the claims, CM Fadnavis said, “It would be wrong to say that we did not permit the protest at Mira Road. I have spoken to the commissioner, who told me that the police did not refuse permission for the protest. They had sought permission for a meeting, which we were ready to grant. However, they wanted to hold a protest march on a route where it was not feasible. We asked them to take an alternative route, but they did not agree. It would be incorrect to say they were denied permission.”

Police detained several MNS workers at the protest site. MNS Thane district chief Avinash Jadhav was also taken into custody by Thane Police ahead of the planned rally against traders in Mira Road today.

Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey stated that the decision to deny permission for the protest march at Mira Road was based on intelligence inputs.

“Based on the High Court’s instructions, we informed them they could hold a rally, but the route had to be changed. We also had intelligence inputs that influenced our decision. Some people have been detained, and I appeal to residents to cooperate with the police,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dutta Shinde added, “There was a valid reason for denying permission for the protest, due to an earlier incident in the area. The police are fully alert and taking lawful action to maintain order. The situation is peaceful. We are asking people not to gather here. Avinash Jadhav is under preventive detention.”

Despite claiming that permission was denied, MNS workers went ahead with the protest in Mira Bhayandar. The police were compelled to use private buses from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to transport the detained protesters.