MNS Workers Vandalise Trader Sushil Kedia’s Office In Mumbai After His ‘Won’t Learn Marathi’ Remark

Mumbai: Days after a video surfaced on social media showing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers scuffling with a shop owner for not speaking in Marathi, the controversy appears far from over.

MNS Workers Vandalise Sushil Kedia’s Office In Mumbai

New tensions have flared up in Mumbai after MNS workers vandalised the office of share market trader and entrepreneur Sushil Kedia on Friday, following his controversial remarks ‘Won’t Learn Marathi’.

Incident In Detail

Amid the Marathi-speaking row, Kedia posted on social media that despite having lived in Mumbai for 30 years, he had no intention of learning Marathi; he later deleted this tweet, which fuelled the controversy.

In response, MNS activists stormed his office near Century Bazar, hurling stones and coconuts at the premises.

Sushil Kedia Office Vandalise

Kedia took to social media account after being threatened, he posted “Shri @RajThackeray threatening me by 100s of your workers is not going to make me a fluent Marathi speaker. If I am not confident of the quality of Marathi I can speak, with so much threatening around even more fear happens that if I miss speaking any word(s) improperly more violence will happen. Get the point. Love, not threat makes people get assimilated together.”

Kedia also requested authorities for protection after continues threat calls.

The entire incident followed a recent assault on a sweet shop owner in Mira Road by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi, which had already sparked public outrage.

After facing backlash from MNS workers for his controversial remarks against the Marathi language and Raj Thackeray, Kedia released a video apologising, seeking forgiveness from the Marathi-speaking community.