Updated 6 October 2025 at 18:06 IST
Model Code of Conduct: What It Means for Parties And Candidates Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
From now until the completion of polling and counting, political parties, government offices and candidates must adhere to strict rules designed to ensure a level electoral playing field.
New Delhi: With the announcement of Bihar’s election schedule anticipated imminently, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has officially come into force in the state. From now until the completion of polling and counting, political parties, government offices and candidates must adhere to strict rules designed to ensure a level electoral playing field.
The MCC is triggered the moment the Election Commission issues the poll notification and remains in effect until the results are declared. It places restrictions on campaign activities, prevents misuse of government machinery and curbs actions that could unduly influence voters.
Under The MCC:
The ruling party, ministers and government officials are barred from announcing new projects, making ad hoc appointments or using official machinery in campaigning.
Political parties and candidates must confine criticism to public record and avoid personal attacks or unverified allegations.
Use of places of worship for campaigning is prohibited; campaign conduct must avoid caste, communal or religious appeals.
Campaigning is banned in certain proximity to polling booths and public meetings cannot be held in the 48 hours before polling concludes.
The Election Commission has also warned of strict monitoring. Complaints of MCC violations — ranging from deploying machinery for rallies to distributing freebies to sway voters — will be acted upon swiftly.
What To Watch
Government announcements: Any policy, scheme, or funding project unveiled during MCC will be scrutinised for violation.
Campaign tone: Whether parties will restrain inflammatory or personal remarks.
Use of state media or transport: Closely watched to ensure no unfair advantage for incumbents.
Violations and enforcement: How quickly the EC acts on complaints, and whether penalties or admonishments are effective.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 18:06 IST