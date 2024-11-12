sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Modern Day 'Shalyas' Hurting Bharat's Confidence: Sitharaman at India Economic Summit | Highlights

Published 14:06 IST, November 12th 2024

Modern Day 'Shalyas' Hurting Bharat's Confidence: Sitharaman at India Economic Summit | Highlights

"Be confident that we are on the right path and that we will achieve our destinations", Sitharaman told Arnab at India Economic Summit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions
Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:06 IST, November 12th 2024