Published 14:06 IST, November 12th 2024
Modern Day 'Shalyas' Hurting Bharat's Confidence: Sitharaman at India Economic Summit | Highlights
"Be confident that we are on the right path and that we will achieve our destinations", Sitharaman told Arnab at India Economic Summit.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How Modi Govt Functions | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:06 IST, November 12th 2024