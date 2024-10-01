sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Modi’s 1999 Photo’: A Gift To Prime Minister By Jamaican Counterpart During India Visit | See pic

Published 19:36 IST, October 1st 2024

‘Modi’s 1999 Photo’: A Gift To Prime Minister By Jamaican Counterpart During India Visit | See pic

PM Modi visited Jamaica with the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999. Modi's Jamaican counterpart, who is on India visit, presented an old photo of him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi 1999 photo
PM Modi gifted by Jamaican counterpart a photo of him during visit to the country in 1999 | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:29 IST, October 1st 2024