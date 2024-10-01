Published 19:36 IST, October 1st 2024
‘Modi’s 1999 Photo’: A Gift To Prime Minister By Jamaican Counterpart During India Visit | See pic
PM Modi visited Jamaica with the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999. Modi's Jamaican counterpart, who is on India visit, presented an old photo of him.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi gifted by Jamaican counterpart a photo of him during visit to the country in 1999 | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:29 IST, October 1st 2024