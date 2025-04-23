Modi Government Calls All-Party Meeting Today as India Prepares to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Union government has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the emerging security situation and India’s response strategy. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Union government has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday (today) to discuss the emerging security situation and India’s response strategy.

Rajnath Singh to Chair Key Meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting, which is expected to witness participation from across the political spectrum.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 2.5-hour-long emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to assess the situation.

The CCS was briefed in detail about the cross-border linkages of the attack, which reportedly involved Pakistan -backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended, SAARC Visas Cancelled

In a major retaliatory step, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty a decades-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan.

Misri also confirmed:

Cancellation of SAARC visas for Pakistani nationals.

Closure of the Atari-Wagah border with immediate effect.

Denial of entry to any Pakistani citizen under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

“These steps are being taken in the national interest. India will not allow its goodwill to be exploited while innocent civilians are targeted,” Misri told reporters.

The CCS meeting was attended by key decision-makers, including Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar , NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, PM's Principal Secretaries PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.

Amit Shah, who visited ground zero in Pahalgam earlier in the day, presented a detailed situation report and reviewed security preparations on the ground.

One of Kashmir’s Worst Civilian Attacks