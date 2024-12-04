'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai': Devendra Fadnavis After Being Named New Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday (December 04) expressed his heartfelt gratitude to people and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support saying, 'these elections have proved that 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai,' after he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Party.

The BJP leader is all set to take oath as the new CM of Maharashtra on Thursday (December 5).

Speaking at the key BJP meeting, Fadnavis said, "I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. I thank our central observers Vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman also. As you all know these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and our other allies."

"...We are proud that not a single MLA left us after 2019 and all stayed together and we formed govt in 2022. Today also Mahayuti has got historic mandate. Modi ji has become the Prime Minister for three consecutive terms. I started as a ward-level leader and now I have also become Chief Minister for the third term. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah both have given huge support and boost to Maharashtra BJP during elections...," he added.

Following the big announcement, an official invitation to Fadnavis's swearing-in ceremony was released by the state government where he was mentioned as the Chief Minister.

Several social media showed BJP party members celebrating the decision outside Fadnavis's residence in Nagpur.

I Congratulate Devendra Fadnavis: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at BJP's key meeting in Mumbai. Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani were appointed as the observers for the Maharashtra legislative party meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Sitharaman extended her wishes for the new Maharashtra CM saying, "I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis. During the elections, the decision of 14 crore people of Maharashtra gave a message to the country about 'Viksit Bharat’. I believe that people got tired of the alliance government which worked under the leadership of Congress. I want to say that this ‘double-engine’ government under the leadership of PM Modi will fulfill all the promises."

Maharashtra Cabinet: Who Will Get What Portfolio?

Eknath Shinde demanded some important portfolios including the Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting, however, the BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio. BJP will keep the Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC ministry, Tourism, and General Administration portfolios, the sources revealed.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural, Water Supply, Health, Transport, and State Excise portfolios. While Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies portfolios.

Check the Portfolio: