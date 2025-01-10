How Xi Jinping Dialed PM Modi And Insisted On Visiting His Native Village In Gujarat

New Delhi: PM Modi made a surprising revelation during his first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath, sharing an intriguing anecdote about Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to PM Modi, Xi Jinping personally dialled him and expressed a keen interest in visiting Modi's native village in Gujarat .

During the podcast, PM Modi recounted how Chinese President Xi Jinping gave him a courtesy call. The Chinese President's curiosity about Modi's roots and the cultural heritage of Gujarat led to this unexpected conversation. Xi Jinping shared an interesting fact with PM Modi, saying Chinese philosopher Hiuan Tsang lived in his village in Gujarat during his trip to India.

Loading...

PM Modi's native village, Vadnagar, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. Xi expressed his desire to visit PM Modi's village in Gujarat, which not only acknowledged the importance of understanding the cultural backgrounds of world leaders but also emphasised the value of personal connections in fostering diplomatic ties.