Modi, Macron Expect Indian Students in France To Rise Up To 10,000 in 2025

Modi, Macron expect number of Indian students in France to rise up to 10,000 in 2025 | Image: X/@narendramodi

Paris: The number of Indian students in France is projected to reach a record 10,000 this year, according to a joint statement issued by India and France on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to Paris.

During their meeting, Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations. They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and various global initiatives.

International Classes Scheme Enhances Student Mobility

Both leaders acknowledged the success of the International Classes Scheme, launched last year. According to the joint statement, "Under the scheme, Indian students are taught French as a foreign language, and methodology and academic content in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France."

The initiative aims to foster student mobility and achieve the goal of having 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. "It will create conducive conditions to increase student mobility and meet the target of 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. In that regard, they welcomed the rising number of Indian students in France, with 2025 figures expected to reach an unprecedented 10,000," the statement added.

Young Professionals Scheme to Strengthen India-France Ties

Additionally, both leaders welcomed the implementation of the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) under the India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA). The scheme will facilitate the exchange of young professionals between the two countries, further strengthening their cultural and professional ties.

MoU Signed for Skill Development and Vocational Training

Modi and Macron also highlighted the importance of skill development, vocational education, and training, noting the finalization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in these fields.

India-France Roadmap on AI Unveiled