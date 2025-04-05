Modi Magic All Over: Sri Lanka Welcomes PM Modi with Open Arms

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka has created a wave across the island nation, with local newspapers and media outlets celebrating the historic occasion. From grand ceremonial welcomes to impactful bilateral discussions, PM Modi's presence has been hailed as a testament to the deepening ties between the two neighbors.

A Historic Welcome

PM Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at Colombo's Independence Square, a first for any visiting foreign leader. The event, attended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other dignitaries, highlighted the significance of this visit in strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations. Despite rainy weather, six senior Sri Lankan ministers personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport, showcasing the warmth and respect extended to him.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During his visit, PM Modi engaged in wide-ranging talks with President Dissanayake, focusing on defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and economic recovery. Key agreements, including a defense cooperation pact and frameworks for digital and energy collaboration, are expected to mark a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka relations.

India's Support in Challenging Times

Sri Lanka, recovering from a severe economic crisis, has acknowledged India's crucial role in its journey toward stability. India extended financial assistance worth $4.5 billion during the crisis, and PM Modi's visit reaffirms India's commitment to supporting its neighbor.

Cultural and People-to-People Bonds