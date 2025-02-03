Published 14:56 IST, February 3rd 2025
Modi Magic in Lok Sabha: PM Receives Grand Welcome Amid Post-Budget Cheers | WATCH
PM Modi received overwhelming support and enthusiasm, as a grand welcome moment he arrived in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
New Delhi: PM Modi received overwhelming support and enthusiasm, as a grand welcome moment he arrived in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The atmosphere was electrified as BJP ministers and members chanted "Modi, Modi" and thumped their desks in unison, celebrating the Prime Minister's presence and the recent post-budget announcements.
The Lok Sabha echoed with cheers and applause as PM Modi entered the House. The prime minister's arrival marked a significant moment in the ongoing parliamentary session, highlighting the strong support he gets from his party members.
PM Receives Grand Welcome in Lok Sabha
The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, would also be seen replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
As the parliamentary proceedings continue, the focus remains on the government's budget and its impact on the nation's economy. The grand welcome for PM Modi again showcases the confidence and enthusiasm of the BJP party members, setting the stage for a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha.
