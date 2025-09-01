'Modi-Putin Hug' Trends on the Chinese Search Engine Baidu - Take a Look

SCO Summit: Modi and Putin hugged and chatted hand-in-hand at the SCO Summit in China, a moment that is now trending on the Chinese search engine Baidu. Their meeting has become the top search on Baidu following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin.

The Modi–Putin encounter at the SCO Summit was more than a diplomatic gesture—it stands as a shining example of camaraderie and the strategic alignment between India and Russia, extending well beyond the summit venue.

Trending No.1 On Chinese Search Engine Baidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted each other with a warm hug and handshake, setting a tone of cordiality and mutual respect. Such a gesture was a rare sight for Chinese observers.

The two leaders were seen walking hand-in-hand towards the group photo area, blazing viral reactions across Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Baidu.

Putin even offered Modi a ride in his AURUS limousine, during which they reportedly held a private conversation lasting around 50 minutes.

The visible closeness between the two world leaders sent a strong signal of India’s independent diplomatic stance—particularly amid Western scrutiny over India’s oil trade with Russia and its position on the Ukraine conflict.

Modi-Putin Hug Trending In China

Chinese citizens and media appear curious and fascinated by the moment, reflecting a growing interest in India–Russia relations and how they contrast with Western narratives.

Modi’s interactions with Putin—and also with Xi Jinping—speak volumes about India’s balancing act in global diplomacy, showcasing its autonomy in dealing with major world powers.

India’s Role & PM Modi’s Address at the SCO Summit

To sum up Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the SCO Summit, he outlined India’s vision based on three key pillars.

Security: Reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism and separatism Connectivity: Highlighting projects like Chabahar Port and INSTC to boost regional trade Opportunity: Promoting startups, youth empowerment, and civilisational dialogue