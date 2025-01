Modi Shah Committed Sins, They Won't Go To Heaven Even After 100 Births: Kharge | Image: File photo

Mhow: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter took a dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Kharge, while addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally' in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have committed so many sins together that they won’t be able to go to heaven even after 100 births."

Kharge said, "Does poverty go away by taking a dip in Ganga? Do you get food?"

However, the Congress President apologised for his remarks and added that it might have hurt the religious sentiments of the people present at the rally.

Shah Takes A Dip in Sangam, Family Performs Rituals

Shah took the dip around 1 pm, performed 'jal aachman' (sipping of holy water) and offered water to the Sun besides performing other rituals under the guidance of some top seers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, along with the seers, entered the holy waters with Shah moved behind when the senior BJP leader took the dip.

Soon, Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandelashwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj asked Adityanath to come and join others in the ritual and the UP CM came forward again. Yoga guru Ramdev was also among those present on the occasion.

The home minister's family members, including son Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ICC, partook in the rituals, including 'aarti' at the Sangam. Amit Shah's wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Rishita and grandchildren also took part in the rituals.

Top seers blessed Jay Shah and Rishita's newborn as the ICC chairman held him in his lap while his elder daughter joined him for the aarti.

According to the state government, over 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday by 10 am.

The Mela area was hosting over 10 lakh 'Kalpvasis' and so far more than 13.21 crore people have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, it said.