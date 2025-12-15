New Delhi: A political storm erupted after Congress workers raised death threat slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party’s mega ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally in the national capital, prompting demands for an ‘unconditional apology’ from BJP.

The slogan "Modi, teri kabar khudegi" was raised by some Congress workers, prompting the BJP to demand an ‘unconditional apology’ from the opposition. Earlier, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena was seen raising the slogan "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow) during a rally organised by the party against alleged "vote chori."

On Sunday, Meena defended her statement, claiming she was only expressing public anger over alleged vote rigging and accusing the Prime Minister of failing to address key issues.

"There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," Meena said. She is also the district president of the Jaipur Women's Congress.

Following this, the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress leadership, saying they must take responsibility for the remarks made at the rally.

"Congress president and LoP should apologise to the people of the country, from the Parliament," said Minister Kiren Rijiju

Drawing a contrast with the BJP’s past conduct, Rijiju recalled an earlier instance to underline his point about political decorum. He said that in 2014, when BJP MP Niranjan Jyoti used an inappropriate term for Opposition leaders, Prime Minister Modi immediately intervened and asked her to apologise, which she did. Stressing that democratic discourse has limits.

“The level of language in a democracy should be understood by all of us. BJP-NDA never said anything about killing anyone or anyone's parents. We might be political rivals, but we wish each other well if one is ailing, on birthdays or on such occasions..."

Further, questioning the intent behind such slogans, he said condemnation alone was insufficient. He criticised what he described as a dangerous mindset, stating, “What kind of mindset is this which makes public announcements about killing rivals? If some opposition leaders speak about killing the PM, it is really unfortunate. Merely condemning is not enough.”

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan also targeted the Congress, accusing it of resorting to abusive politics due to a loss of public trust. He said the party aspired to rule the country despite promoting such a culture. “They dream of ruling this country based on this culture. The PM has offered them free tips on how to win people’s confidence. The public is not placing its trust in them, so they are levelling absurd allegations which have nothing to do with politics,” Ranjan said.

Congress ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the Congress’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally held at Ramlila Maidan on December 14. The party described the event as a key moment in its political battle against the BJP-led government, alleging electoral irregularities and raising concerns over the SIR issue.