Modi-Trump Meeting On Cards? France G7 Summit May Set Stage For High-Level Talks

After months of strained optics, tariff tensions and missed diplomatic encounters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump may finally meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France next month.

The possibility of a Modi-Trump interaction is generating significant buzz globally, especially as ties between New Delhi and Washington have witnessed visible turbulence in recent months over trade disputes and Trump’s controversial remarks on India-Pakistan relations.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains in the French Alps. Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, PM Modi has once again been invited as a special guest by French President Emmanuel Macron.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit, raising the possibility of a much-anticipated pull-aside meeting between the two leaders.

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PM Modi and Trump last met at the White House in February 2025, shortly after Trump returned to office. During the meeting, Trump had described PM Modi as a “great friend” and both leaders spoke of expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 despite underlying friction over tariffs.

However, ties appeared to sour in the months that followed.

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The relationship hit a rough patch after Trump repeatedly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during heightened military tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor.

While Islamabad openly praised Trump’s intervention claims, India publicly rejected the narrative, maintaining that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly with Pakistan without any external mediation.

The diplomatic discomfort was followed by escalating trade tensions. The US imposed steep reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods and additional penalties linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Senior members of the Trump administration also accused India of indirectly aiding Moscow’s war efforts through energy imports.

Despite mounting pressure, New Delhi refrained from directly engaging with Trump’s public criticism, with PM Modi maintaining silence on several contentious remarks from Washington.

Interestingly, the two leaders narrowly missed meeting at multiple global events over the past year. Trump had abruptly exited last year’s G7 Summit in Canada, leading to the cancellation of a planned interaction with PM Modi.

Reports had also suggested that Trump invited PM Modi to make a stopover in Washington after the summit, but India declined due to the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Croatia.

Against this backdrop, any interaction between PM Modi and Trump at the upcoming G7 Summit is expected to be closely watched for signals on trade negotiations, strategic ties and the future direction of India-US relations.