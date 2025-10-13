'Modi’s Vision Will Win MLA's Trust in J&K Polls': Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, will win the trust of MLAs in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as their conscience aligns with the party’s vision for the Jammu and Kashmir's future.

Speaking to Republic Tv, after accompanying BJP candidates Sat Sharma, Ali Mohammad Mir, and Rakesh Mahajan, who filed nominations for the October 24 polls to fill four Rajya Sabha seats, Singh informs the party’s commitment to democratic principles and rejected allegations of unethical tactics to secure votes.

"We categorically deny any suggestions of inciting cross-voting or vote-buying. BJP is a democratic party and we adhere strictly to democratic values," said Singh, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, addressing concerns about potential horse-trading.

He added, "If MLAs listen to their conscience, they will recognize that the future of Jammu and Kashmir lies with the BJP under PM Modi’s leadership,".

Singh highlighted the dedication of the BJP’s candidates, noting their years of public service.

"These candidates understand the needs of Jammu and Kashmir. We are confident MLAs will support them to amplify J&K’s voice in Parliament," he said.

Dr Singh further emphaised the Modi government’s focus on the J&K since 2014, citing the Prime Minister’s personal engagement, including his 2014 Diwali visit to flood-affected communities.

"For the past 11 years, Jammu and Kashmir has been a top priority. From infrastructure to peace-building, the BJP has worked tirelessly for progress," Singh said, arguing that electing BJP candidates would strengthen the union territory’s representation in Delhi.

The elections follow a complex political scenario, with the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance holding a majority in the 90-member Legislative Assembly (42 and 6 seats, respectively). Despite the BJP’s 28 seats, singh pointed to its highest vote share in recent assembly elections as evidence of growing public support.

"While the ruling coalition has the numbers, BJP’s vote share reflects the people’s trust," he said.

Singh also noted the BJP’s preparations for by-polls in Budgam and Nagrota, stating, "The notification was issued today. Our parliamentary board will announce candidates soon,".

On the Congress’s demand for a "safe seat" in the Rajya Sabha polls, he dismissed it as an internal NC-Congress issue, adding, "Congress has lost its plot across the country,".

Addressing broader issues, Singh touched on India’s global stature, deferring Afghanistan-related comments to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"India is a leader, not a follower, supplying vaccines to 200 countries," he said.

Singh also highlighted the BJP’s growing appeal in the Kashmir Valley, where it has faced historical challenges.