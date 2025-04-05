Mohali Mall Horror: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Dies After Jumping From Third Floor

Mohali: The city of Mohali in Punjab was left reeling in shock after a 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of Bestech Mall. The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, has sent shockwaves in the entire city. On information, the Mohali police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

According to reports, the boy, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was seen walking alone on the third floor of the mall before taking the fatal leap. The incident occurred in the late afternoon, and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. The preliminary reports of the police suggested that the boy was suffering from depression and had been struggling with his mental health for some time.

According to experts, the pressure to perform well in academics, coupled with the stress of social media and peer pressure, can take a toll on the mental health of young people.

"Depression is a growing concern among young people in India," said Dr Navdeep Kaur, a psychiatrist at a leading hospital in Mohali, adding that the pressure to perform well in academics, coupled with the stress of social media and peer pressure, can be overwhelming for many young people.

"It's essential for parents, teachers, and mental health professionals to work together to provide support and guidance to young people struggling with mental health issues," said Dr Kaur. She also asserted, "Early intervention and support can make a significant difference in helping young people cope with depression and other mental health issues."

"We need to break the stigma around mental health and create a supportive environment where young people feel comfortable opening up about their struggles," stated Dr Kaur.

Meanwhile, the Mohali police have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause behind the extreme decision.