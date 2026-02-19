Mohan Bhagwat Never Asked PM Modi to 'Saffronise' Army or Oust Non-Caste Hindus: PIB Busts Fake Claim | Image: PIB Fact Check

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted a doctored video clip of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat circulating on social media. The clip falsely claims that he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronize the Indian Army and remove 50% of non-caste Hindus from the force.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check shared the video and wrote, "A digitally manipulated video of Mohan Bhagwat is circulating online with the false claim that he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronize the Indian Army and remove 50% of non-caste Hindus from the force. This video is #fake & has been digitally altered."

The PIB described the video with the caption "Deepfake Video Alert."

The PIB also issued an advisory warning people that such manipulated videos are being shared on purpose to mislead the public.

"Beware! Such manipulated videos are being deliberately shared to mislead the public," PIB Fact Check stated.

The government agency shared a link to the original video: "Watch the original, unedited video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/cuvYjcR1Tfg?si=Uy1e_MdsEcHu3KIL," PIB Fact Check stated.

The PIB further urged people to report such mischievous content.

"Help STOP misinformation. If you come across such misleading or manipulated content, report it immediately: WhatsApp: +91 8799711259, Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in," PIB Fact Check stated.