Mokama JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Jan Suraaj Worker's Murder Case

Mokama: The Bihar police have arrested Mokama Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) worker Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. The Bihar Assembly elections have now taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of Anant Singh, who was named in the horrific murder of Dularchand Yadav. The opposition parties were demanding strict action against Singh and his accomplices after his name popped up in the murder case.

According to reports, the violence erupted during campaigning in Mokama, where Dularchand Yadav was shot dead, allegedly by supporters of Anant Singh. The incident occurred when the convoys of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi and JDU candidate Anant Singh clashed on a narrow stretch of road. The situation quickly escalated, resulting in a violent confrontation that claimed the life of Yadav.

Yadav's family has alleged that Anant Singh was directly involved in the murder, with his grandson claiming that the JDU candidate shot him in the leg before his supporters beat him and ran him over with a vehicle. The family has demanded justice and strict action against Singh and his accomplices.

Anant Singh has denied the allegations, claiming that supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party attacked his convoy. However, the police investigation has revealed that Singh's supporters were involved in the violence. The Election Commission has sought a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident.

The opposition parties have demanded a CBI probe into the incident, alleging that the state government is sheltering criminals. RJD leader Surajbhan Singh, whose wife Veena Devi is contesting from Mokama, has demanded an EC probe into the incident. "It's not about who takes his name, but about ensuring transparency and justice through an impartial inquiry," JDU leader Anant Singh said.

The police have registered an FIR against Anant Singh and five of his supporters, with two arrests made so far. The investigation is ongoing, with the police analysing video footage and eyewitness accounts.

