Kolkata: Amid allegations of sexual harassment, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday launched a new programme- ‘Sach Ke Saamne' under which any citizen in the state, except Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and police personnel, can get access to the CCTV footgaes of the incident if they email or call the Raj Bhavan.

The move comes after the state police accused Raj Bhavan of 'not sparing any CCTV footage' of the alleged sexual harassment of a Raj Bhavan worker.

"Hon'ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has launched a programme SACH KE SAAMNE in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the notice posted by Governor Bose on his official 'X' handle reads.

"Hon'ble Governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in the public domain," he added.

It added that any citizen of the state who wants to get access of the CCTV footgae can address an email to ‘adcrajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or governor-wb@nic.in’ or call at Raj Bhavan PBX at ‘033-22001641.’

‘Will Show CCTV Footage to 100 Citizens’

The first hundred citizens can watch the CCTV footage inside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday at 11.30 am, the notice added. Earlier on Monday, the Governor claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee practices "dirty politics" and warned that he would not accept her "Didigiri".

"Now because of the humiliating remarks which she has made against me, against truth, I am forced to tell you that Mamata Banerjee as a politician, her politics is dirty. Still, I pray to God to save her. But that is a difficult responsibility even for God. I will never accept this 'Didi Giri' on the distinguished office of the Governor," Governor Bose said on Monday.

Alleging that the Chief Minister has "dragged" him into politics, the Governor said that he has always considered Mamata Banerjee to be a good individual and had earlier on several occasions refused to comment on her politics.

TMC Ups Ante

In response to Governor's CCTV footage move, State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya asked why he was not cooperating with police and handing over the CCTV footage if he was innocent and had nothing to hide.

“The CCTV footage should be on public display if he is such an honest and innocent person. But here he is playing with the dignity of women, so he wants to shield it from the police and is even unwilling to show it to the CM. Why can’t the CM see it, if there is no foul play? He is now trying to show it to his own henchmen and get a certificate from them. When our state has 11 crore people, why will he show it to 100 people only in private,” she asked.

