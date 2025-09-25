Molestation, Coercion, Threats, Fiscal Fraud: FIR lays bare Chaitanyananda Saraswati's dark deeds in Delhi Ashram

The FIR against Chaitanyananda Saraswati even alleges obstruction of parental intervention. One student was reportedly forced to change her name against her will. | Image: X

New Delhi: Republic has accessed the exclusive FIR in the case against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, revealing shocking allegations of sexual harassment, coercion and abuse of female students at Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri. The case was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station following a formal complaint.

According to the FIR, students, especially from economically weaker sections (EWS), were allegedly called to the accused’s quarters late at night and coerced into sexual activities. Some were reportedly forced to visit his personal room and accompany him on foreign trips.

The complaint details that female students received inappropriate and lewd messages via WhatsApp and SMS, and were pressured by Saraswati's aides to respond to these messages. Students who resisted or questioned the advances were threatened with withholding of degrees, denial of official documents, suspension or expulsion.

The FIR further alleges mental harassment, intimidation and obstruction of parental intervention. One student was reportedly forced to change her name against her will, while some staff members allegedly pressured students to comply with Saraswati's sexual demands and ignored complaints.

A particularly alarming allegation mentions that secret cameras were installed in the girls’ hostel under the guise of security, reportedly used to monitor students and facilitate coercion. The FIR describes the female students as fearful and hesitant to come forward, with some expressing concern for their personal safety.

The FIR also cites communications received in late July and early August 2025 from a student and an Air Force officer, highlighting multiple instances of “sexual atrocities” committed by the accused. Following these reports, the Peetham’s Governing Council convened a virtual meeting on August 3 with over 30 women students, who described harassment, trauma, and intimidation in detail.

Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, had earlier revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 2008 and severed all institutional ties, describing his actions as illegal, inappropriate and detrimental to the Peetham. Complaints were also lodged with relevant authorities regarding his alleged misconduct.

The FIR also mentions that Saraswati had been booked for financial fraud in July.

The Delhi Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the FIR.

Key Allegations Against Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Coercion of Students: Students, especially from Economically Weaker Sections, were allegedly pressured to visit the accused’s quarters at night.

Intimidation: They were threatened that if they did not comply, their degrees or documents would be withheld or they will be failed or suspended.

Lewd Communications: Inappropriate messages were sent to students via WhatsApp and SMS.

Hostel Surveillance Misuse: Cameras were installed in the women's hostel under the pretext of security, but were allegedly used to monitor and coerce students.

Manipulation of Identity: One student was allegedly forced to change her name.