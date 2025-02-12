‘Money Comes from Intellect’: Prashant Kishor Hits Back Amid Questions on His Party Funding

Patna: Hitting back to the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, which has questioned the funding sources of his emerging Jan Suraaj Party, former political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said the money comes to him by virtue of his intellect.

Kishor Targets BJP, Defends Party Funding at Event

Addressing a party function, Prashant Kishor, who aims to make a mark in the upcoming assembly elections, took an indirect swipe at the BJP, alleging that wealth was being concentrated in Gujarat—the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Responding to questions about his party’s funding, Kishor referenced JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar, who claimed that the Jan Suraaj Party was financed by a Bengaluru-based "charitable" organization. Kumar further alleged that Kishor had personally "donated" ₹50 lakh to the entity, hinting at possible "tax fraud."

'My Earnings Come From My Intellect'

Defending his financial standing, Kishor, a former election strategist, asserted, "My earnings come from my intellect. Anyone blessed by Goddess Saraswati naturally receives the blessings of Goddess Laxmi as well." He emphasized that he had never held government service, worked as a contractor, or served as an MP or legislator, attributing his wealth solely to his skills. He also pledged to support young candidates in Bihar who lacked funds to contest elections.

Kishor further questioned the economic disparity, stating, "Should only Gujarat’s youth have access to wealth while Bihar’s youth, whose votes bring power, remain deprived? This will not continue. Bihar’s youth will not be confined to cheap labor forever."