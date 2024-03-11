×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Monkey Attacks Minor Boy in UP's Saharanpur, Dramatic Visuals Surface

According to sources, the monkey has been roaming the area for the past few days and attacking people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Monkey Attacks Minor Boy in UP's Saharanpur
Monkey Attacks Minor Boy in UP's Saharanpur | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh as a monkey attacked a minor boy on Sunday afternoon. The money attack incident has triggered panic in the area.

The incident that took place under the jurisdiction of Gangoh Police Station has been captured on CCTV. In the visuals, the monkey can be seen chasing a group of boys. 

Soon after spotting the monkey, the terrified boys attempted to run away just when it caught hold of one of them. 

The boy fell down and again ran away but the monkey continued to chase him.

Even as the monkey continued to attack the minor, bystanders didn’t intervene. After the incident, the locals have urged the forest department officials to capture it.

According to sources, the monkey has been roaming the area for the past few days and attacking people. 
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

